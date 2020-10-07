2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Power Folding 3rd Row Seat
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Premium Front Door Trim Panel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Manual Fold Into Floor
Power Rear Windows Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Power Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
17 Wheels w/Painted Accents
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Satin Carbon Aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.