Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

22,805 KM

Details Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

PREMIUM

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,805KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080577
  • Stock #: A1012
  • VIN: 2C4RC1JG0FR740324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Power Folding 3rd Row Seat
Heated Second Row Seats
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bright Side Roof Rails
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Limited Badge
Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Premium interior accents
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Premium Front Door Trim Panel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
6.5 Touchscreen
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Manual Fold Into Floor
Power Rear Windows Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Black Finish I/P Bezel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Power Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
17 Wheels w/Painted Accents
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Satin Carbon Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

2014 Honda CR-V EX
 164,506 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 156,042 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 153,812 KM
$8,325 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

Call Dealer

855-999-XXXX

(click to show)

855-999-5231

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory