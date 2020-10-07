2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Chrome bodyside mouldings Seating Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Power Folding 3rd Row Seat Heated Second Row Seats Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bright Side Roof Rails Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Limited Badge Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Leather Gear Shift Knob Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Power Sliding Rear Doors Premium interior accents FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Premium Front Door Trim Panel Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 6.5 Touchscreen Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Full Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Manual Fold Into Floor Power Rear Windows Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Black Finish I/P Bezel Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Accents Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear Power Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints 17 Wheels w/Painted Accents Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Satin Carbon Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

