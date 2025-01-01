2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a minivan that keeps up with your busy lifestyle? The 2015 Dodge Caravan is your go to for comfort, convenience, and capability. Whether youre hauling the kids to hockey practice or heading out on a weekend getaway, this van makes every trip smoother. Features: FWD, cloth upholstery, 7 passenger seats, Sto N Go seating, dual sliding doors, AM/FM/CD player and clean carfax! Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

98,449 KM

Details Description Features

$16,881

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT LOW KMS - CLEAN CARFAX - 7 PASSENGER SEATS - STO 'N GO SEATING

Watch This Vehicle
12425349

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT LOW KMS - CLEAN CARFAX - 7 PASSENGER SEATS - STO 'N GO SEATING

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12425349
  2. 12425349
  3. 12425349
  4. 12425349
  5. 12425349
  6. 12425349
  7. 12425349
  8. 12425349
  9. 12425349
  10. 12425349
  11. 12425349
  12. 12425349
  13. 12425349
  14. 12425349
  15. 12425349
  16. 12425349
  17. 12425349
  18. 12425349
  19. 12425349
  20. 12425349
  21. 12425349
  22. 12425349
  23. 12425349
  24. 12425349
  25. 12425349
  26. 12425349
Contact Seller

$16,881

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,449KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4FR701590

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 25227A
  • Mileage 98,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a minivan that keeps up with your busy lifestyle? The 2015 Dodge Caravan is your go to for comfort, convenience, and capability. Whether you're hauling the kids to hockey practice or heading out on a weekend getaway, this van makes every trip smoother. Features: FWD, cloth upholstery, 7 passenger seats, Sto 'N Go seating, dual sliding doors, AM/FM/CD player and clean carfax!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT LOW KMS - CLEAN CARFAX - 7 PASSENGER SEATS - STO 'N GO SEATING for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT LOW KMS - CLEAN CARFAX - 7 PASSENGER SEATS - STO 'N GO SEATING 98,449 KM $16,881 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru WRX LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Subaru WRX LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO 10,134 KM $34,600 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T FWD - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T FWD - HEATED SEATS - CLEAN CARFAX! 82,660 KM $28,767 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,881

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan