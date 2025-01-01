Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T offers a refined blend of versatility, comfort, and performance. Designed with families in mind, this minivan provides generous space for passengers and cargo while delivering a smooth and confident driving experience. FEATURES: FWD, Leather seating, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Stow n Go seating for second and third rows, 7 passenger seats, Tri-zone climate control for customized comfort, 6.5-inch touchscreen, Power sliding doors and power liftgate, Rearview camera, Clean Carfax Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,945 KM

Details Description Features

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - STO 'N GO SEATING - REARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12915023

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - STO 'N GO SEATING - REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 12915023
  2. 12915023
  3. 12915023
  4. 12915023
  5. 12915023
  6. 12915023
  7. 12915023
  8. 12915023
  9. 12915023
  10. 12915023
  11. 12915023
  12. 12915023
  13. 12915023
  14. 12915023
  15. 12915023
  16. 12915023
  17. 12915023
  18. 12915023
  19. 12915023
  20. 12915023
  21. 12915023
  22. 12915023
  23. 12915023
  24. 12915023
  25. 12915023
  26. 12915023
  27. 12915023
  28. 12915023
  29. 12915023
Contact Seller

$18,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG5FR691258

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U7566
  • Mileage 63,945 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T offers a refined blend of versatility, comfort, and performance. Designed with families in mind, this minivan provides generous space for passengers and cargo while delivering a smooth and confident driving experience. FEATURES: FWD, Leather seating, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Stow n Go seating for second and third rows, 7 passenger seats, Tri-zone climate control for customized comfort, 6.5-inch touchscreen, Power sliding doors and power liftgate, Rearview camera, Clean Carfax

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - STO 'N GO SEATING - REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in North Bay, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - STO 'N GO SEATING - REARVIEW CAMERA 63,945 KM $18,250 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - CAR STARTER - CLEAN CARFAX! for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - CAR STARTER - CLEAN CARFAX! 108,102 KM $21,224 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w/Turbo HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION 48,899 KM $31,063 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,250

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan