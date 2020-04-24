2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM! If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in North Bay. This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 117,254 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG1FR605204 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
