Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus - Leather Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,254KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934130
  • Stock #: 195813A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1FR605204
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM! If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today in North Bay. This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 117,254 kms. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG1FR605204 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Tailgate
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2017 Ford F-250 Supe...
 40,026 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 0 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 57,605 KM
$67,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Send A Message