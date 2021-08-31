Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

178,391 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7831473
  • Stock #: 22038A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
POWER SUNROOF -inc: Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
PASSENGER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Second Row Seats 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: HDMI Input Jack Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Blu-Ray/DVD Player Remote USB Port - Charge Only 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen Electronics Convenience Group 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIU...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Heated Front Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Garmin Navigation
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic Headlamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 46,578 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 162,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

Call Dealer

705-495-XXXX

(click to show)

705-495-6487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory