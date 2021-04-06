Menu
2015 Ford Escape

127,014 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6872901
  • Stock #: 21239A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J97FUC17996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21239A
  • Mileage 127,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Rear Collision Warning
Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel Painted
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory 10-way power passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

