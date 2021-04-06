2015 Ford F-150

-
Listing ID: 6954635
-
Stock #: A1081
-
VIN: 1FTEW1EF5FFC24670
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Mileage
89,238 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/T
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: silver painted pockets
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and cooled 10-way power (driver and passenger) memory (driver's side only) and flow through console w/floor shifter
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
