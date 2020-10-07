Menu
2015 Ford F-250

87,430 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

87,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6084693
  • Stock #: 20657A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0FEA91587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20657A
  • Mileage 87,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
glove box
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing FlexFold Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

