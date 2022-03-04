Menu
2015 Ford Focus

121,164 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE AS IS - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

2015 Ford Focus

SE AS IS - Heated Seats/Steering Wheel - Backup Camera - Cruise Control

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

121,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8650264
  Stock #: U6983A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20FL376868

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # U6983A
  • Mileage 121,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Features Include: Front Wheel Drive, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rearview Mirrors, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, A/C, Power Windows, Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

