<p>RUNS AND DRIVES, LOW KM'S, 1 CODE DETECTED P0715; INPUT/TURBINE SPEED SENSOR A CIRCUIT. </p>

2015 Ford Fusion

129,280 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

129,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0H73FR298968

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,280 KM

RUNS AND DRIVES, LOW KM'S, 1 CODE DETECTED P0715; INPUT/TURBINE SPEED SENSOR A CIRCUIT.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Ford Fusion