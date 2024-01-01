Menu
An excellent example of a 2015 Honda CR-V Touring! Features include AWD, Bluetooth, Wiper De-Icer, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and much more. With Hondas renown 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo both exceptional gas mileage and power are available. This 2015 Honda CR-V has ample room for the whole family and the features you want.

2015 Honda CR-V

189,200 KM

$18,086

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

Touring LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - NAVIGATION - POWER LIFTGATE - HEATED FRONT SEATS

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring LEATHER UPHOLSTERY - NAVIGATION - POWER LIFTGATE - HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$18,086

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H97FL804965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,200 KM

Vehicle Description

An excellent example of a 2015 Honda CR-V Touring! Features include AWD, Bluetooth, Wiper De-Icer, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and much more. With Honda's renown 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo both exceptional gas mileage and power are available. This 2015 Honda CR-V has ample room for the whole family and the features you want. Call and set an appointment for a test drive today!

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,086

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2015 Honda CR-V