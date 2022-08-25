Menu
2015 Honda CR-V

153,627 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $169 B/W

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

153,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H4XFH103626

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


If you're shopping for a top shelf compact SUV, the CR-V remains one of your best bets, says Edmunds. This 2015 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 153,627 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.12 with $2000 down for 60 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $3860 ). See dealer for details.

All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

