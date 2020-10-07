Menu
2015 Honda Pilot

110,000 KM

2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2015 Honda Pilot

EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5956926
  • Stock #: 79403A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H69FB502386

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear DVD Entertainment, Heated Seats! Stylish, useful, and reliable, the Honda Pilot has plenty of room for all with 3 rows of seats and a host of active safety features to keep everyone safe. This 2015 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in North Bay. A spur of the moment day trip, or a night on the town. A weekend drive to your favorite getaway, or a quick detour to satisfy that sweet tooth. Wherever your next adventure leads you, the sleek and versatile Honda Pilot will help you make the most of it. With 3 rows of seats and surprising fuel efficiency, the Pilot is up for anything. This SUV has 110,000 kms. It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate

