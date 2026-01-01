$2,922+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE
2015 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,922
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
178,617KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1FH557720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Needs rockers, rust around wheel wells, drivers' side has broken bumper clips, rust on hood, runs and drives well
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Kenny U-Pull
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,922
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Hyundai Elantra