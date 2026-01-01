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Needs rockers, rust around wheel wells, drivers side has broken bumper clips, rust on hood, runs and drives well

2015 Hyundai Elantra

178,617 KM

Details Description Features

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14174245

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,922

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,617KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1FH557720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Needs rockers, rust around wheel wells, drivers' side has broken bumper clips, rust on hood, runs and drives well

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Second_Row_Folding_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Hyundai Elantra