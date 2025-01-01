Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs and drives, Replacement transmission mount, Suspected transmission issues, Loud knock when in drive and reverse, Engine randomly shut off while idle, Rust on roof and sides.</p>

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

322,519 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12280050

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
322,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHFXFU118807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 322,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives, Replacement transmission mount, Suspected transmission issues, Loud knock when in drive and reverse, Engine randomly shut off while idle, Rust on roof and sides.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Second Row Heated Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2017 Kia Sorento Limited for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2017 Kia Sorento Limited 182,340 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Yaris SE for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
2015 Toyota Yaris SE 110,657 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Odyssey DX for sale in North Bay, ON
2010 Honda Odyssey DX 315,398 KM $2,700 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe