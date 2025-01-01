$3,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
322,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHFXFU118807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 322,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives, Replacement transmission mount, Suspected transmission issues, Loud knock when in drive and reverse, Engine randomly shut off while idle, Rust on roof and sides.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Second Row Heated Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Telematic Systems
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
