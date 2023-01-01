Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

207,435 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

207,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9645856
  • Stock #: 22924A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDSXFW736562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 207,435 kms. It's billet silver metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMDSXFW736562.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

