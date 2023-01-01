Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Patriot

222,714 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Patriot

Sport/North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

  1. 9995060
  2. 9995060
  3. 9995060
  4. 9995060
  5. 9995060
  6. 9995060
  7. 9995060
  8. 9995060
  9. 9995060
  10. 9995060
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
222,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9995060
  • Stock #: 79500C
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD109043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2015 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 222,714 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1FD109043.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 222,714 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 233,667 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 89,736 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory