2015 Jeep Patriot
Sport/North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
222,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9995060
- Stock #: 79500C
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1FD109043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2015 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 222,714 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB1FD109043.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
