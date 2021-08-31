Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

51,818 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mitsubishi

705-495-6487

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

North Bay Mitsubishi

202 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B5

705-495-6487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8055484
  • Stock #: MUP517A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming Soon, Ask for details! At North Bay Mitsubishi, we pride ourselves on our great service, great prices, and our ability to make the car buying experience easy and enjoyable. All of our used vehicles undergo a vigorous certification and reconditioning process to make sure that you will be completely satisfied with your new vehicle. North Bay Mitsubishi works closely with all major banks and lending institutions to ensure you get the best rate possible. We welcome all types of credit. Whether it's good credit, bad credit, bankruptcies, consumer proposals, we will work with you to get you the best rate possible. We don't have what you are looking for? Don't worry, we have that covered! We have access to a network of dealers and wholesalers at our disposal so no matter what it is you are looking for, we can get it! Don't live in North Bay? We also Deliver all over Ontario!! Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
BLACK
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P225/75R16 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
WHEELS: 16" X 7" SLOT-SPOKE STYLED STEEL (STD)
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

