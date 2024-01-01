Menu
<p>RUNS AND DRIVES, HIGH KMS, FRONT BUMPER DAMAGE AS SEEN IN PHOTO, CODES DETECTED; P2237 - 02 SENSOR POSTAIVE, P0132 - 02 SENSOR CIRCUIT HIGH, SPARE SET OF TIRES. HAS PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPORTED</p>

2015 Kia Rondo

304,783 KM

$2,600

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

Used
304,783KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAHT8A36F7093928

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 304,783 KM

RUNS AND DRIVES, HIGH KMS, FRONT BUMPER DAMAGE AS SEEN IN PHOTO, CODES DETECTED; P2237 - 02 SENSOR POSTAIVE, P0132 - 02 SENSOR CIRCUIT HIGH, SPARE SET OF TIRES. HAS PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPORTED

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Digital clock

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
tinted windows
Rear Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

