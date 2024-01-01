$2,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Kia Rondo
LX
2015 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
304,783KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAHT8A36F7093928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 304,783 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES, HIGH KMS, FRONT BUMPER DAMAGE AS SEEN IN PHOTO, CODES DETECTED; P2237 - 02 SENSOR POSTAIVE, P0132 - 02 SENSOR CIRCUIT HIGH, SPARE SET OF TIRES. HAS PREVIOUS ACCIDENT REPORTED
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Digital clock
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2007 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab 315,000 KM $2,300 + tax & lic
2007 Saturn Ion 2 Quad Coupe 73,000 KM $1,700 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 2LS 120,409 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,600
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Kia Rondo