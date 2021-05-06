Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

157,357 KM

Details Description Features

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Location

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

157,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7067182
  • Stock #: 21208A
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA71FG565914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Steel Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,357 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Kia Sorento boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a 7-passenger crossover SUV big on comfort, safety, style and in-cabin technology, the 2015 Kia Sorento ranks among the best in class.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Kia Sorento come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

