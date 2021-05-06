+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. This Kia Sorento boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 17 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a 7-passenger crossover SUV big on comfort, safety, style and in-cabin technology, the 2015 Kia Sorento ranks among the best in class.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Kia Sorento come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
