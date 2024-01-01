$11,849+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Man GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Man GS
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$11,849
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. This Mazda Mazda3 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Tires: P205/60R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Mazda3 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email North Bay Toyota
North Bay Toyota
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991