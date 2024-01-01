Menu
Account
Sign In
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. This Mazda Mazda3 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering its sleek transmission. Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Tires: P205/60R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Mazda3 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Details Description Features

$11,849

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GS

Watch This Vehicle
11940666

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GS

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 11940666
  2. 11940666
Contact Seller

$11,849

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3MZBM1L75FM159109

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. This Mazda Mazda3 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.*This Mazda Mazda3 Comes Equipped with These Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Tires: P205/60R16 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel.* This Mazda Mazda3 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars.* Stop By Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a reliable Mazda3 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 144,707 KM $22,468 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 6A for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 6A 81,720 KM $43,522 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 94,248 KM $35,954 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,849

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA3