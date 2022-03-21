$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mitsubishi
705-495-6487
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
128,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8809694
- Stock #: 22139A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 128,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Available at: North Bay Mitsubishi 202 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
