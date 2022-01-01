2015 Nissan Murano

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 6 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8100982

8100982 Stock #: 21579A

21579A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH2FN247873

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 136,660 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer tires: 18 Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum Alloy Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way manual front passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.