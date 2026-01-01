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RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, NEEDS BRAKES

2015 Nissan Sentra

166,884 KM

Details Description Features

$2,622

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14501359

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,622

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
166,884KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1FL632572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12560
  • Mileage 166,884 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, NEEDS BRAKES

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Electrochromic_Ext_Rearview_Mirror
Navigation_Aid
Second_Row_Heated_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny North Bay

412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,622

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2015 Nissan Sentra