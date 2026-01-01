$2,622+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,622
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
166,884KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1FL632572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12560
- Mileage 166,884 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, NEEDS BRAKES
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Electrochromic_Ext_Rearview_Mirror
Navigation_Aid
Second_Row_Heated_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,622
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2015 Nissan Sentra