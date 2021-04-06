Menu
2015 RAM 1500

195,787 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

195,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6977399
  • Stock #: 21216A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM3FS567905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21216A
  • Mileage 195,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 195,787 kms. It's prairie pearl coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PM3FS567905 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

