$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Fog Lamps - $247 B/W
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
107,327KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8566274
- Stock #: 22723A
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT3FS671932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 107,327 kms. It's granite crystal metallic clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT3FS671932.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $246.33 with $3000 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - platinum security included / Total cost of borrowing $5028 ). See dealer for details.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8