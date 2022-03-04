Menu
2015 RAM 1500

179,179 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2015 RAM 1500

SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

179,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8643095
  • Stock #: 79465B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM8FS548170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79465B
  • Mileage 179,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 179,179 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM8FS548170.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

