2015 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 2 , 1 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9650446

9650446 Stock #: 22994A

22994A VIN: 1C6RR7WM5FS513121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 202,196 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.