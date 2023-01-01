Menu
2015 RAM 1500

202,196 KM

Farquhar Chrysler

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Navigation - Leather Seats

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650446
  • Stock #: 22994A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7WM5FS513121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2015 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 202,196 kms. It's deep cherry red crystal pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7WM5FS513121.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

