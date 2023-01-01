$24,545+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX
W/SPORT PKG Thrilling Performance, Low KM
2015 Subaru WRX
W/SPORT PKG Thrilling Performance, Low KM
Location
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
888-513-5338
$24,545
+ taxes & licensing
62,719KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1D60F8831456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Galaxy Blue Silica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,719 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Subaru WRX Sport Package epitomizes enhanced performance and stylish precision, delivering an exceptional driving experience for enthusiasts seeking a blend of power and style on Canadian roads.
Building upon the WRX's performance heritage, the Sport Package amplifies the driving dynamics with potential upgrades to suspension tuning, larger wheels, sport-tuned exhaust systems, and possibly enhanced interior or exterior accents.
Inside, the WRX Sport Package combines sporty elements with modern comforts, providing a driver-focused cockpit and advanced technology for an immersive driving experience. Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system assures stability and agility, catering to the varying Canadian terrains and weather conditions.
The turbocharged engine delivers spirited performance, complemented by handling enhancements, making the WRX Sport Package an exhilarating choice for driving enthusiasts seeking a balance between performance and style.
If you seek a used sports sedan that offers enhanced performance and stylish precision, the 2015 Subaru WRX Sport Package is an excellent choice. Experience its dynamic capabilities and sleek design as you traverse Canadian roads with precision and thrill.
Subaru of North Bay
600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
$24,545
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of North Bay
888-513-5338
2015 Subaru WRX