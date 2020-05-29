Menu
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport/Tech Pkg

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport/Tech Pkg

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  80,613KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5183753
  Stock #: 20355A
  VIN: JF2GPACC3F8251712
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Ebony/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

