Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Camry

119,625 KM

Details Description Features

$18,649

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,649

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10187655
  2. 10187655
Contact Seller

$18,649

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10187655
  • Stock #: UP3636A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK8FU084040

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UP3636A
  • Mileage 119,625 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000. This Toyota Camry delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Camry Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: super electronically controlled (Super ECT) and sequential shift mode, Tires: P205/65R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2015 Toyota Camry 4d...
 119,625 KM
$18,649 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Prius Pr...
 0 KM
$28,947 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tundra 4...
 7,427 KM
$59,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory