2015 Toyota Camry

120,996 KM

Details Description Features

$16,896

+ tax & licensing
$16,896

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2015 Toyota Camry

2015 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2015 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$16,896

+ taxes & licensing

120,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8097184
  • Stock #: 21759A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK4FU901309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,996 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars. This Toyota Camry boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* This Toyota Camry Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: super electronically controlled (Super ECT) and sequential shift mode, Tires: P205/65R16 AS -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Camry today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

