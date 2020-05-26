2015 Toyota Sienna

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars. Only 54,925 Kms! This Toyota Sienna delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R17 AS -inc: temporary spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Families always have somewhere to go, and the Toyota Sienna can help you keep up. It is a stylish choice designed as much for parents as it is for the kids, as it has a forward-leaning, athletic stance, with aerodynamic and attractive body sculpting. It handles more like a performance car and less like the people movers you might be used to. Available in five models: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited, all share a 3.5L 266hp V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic Transmission. All models come standard with Front-wheel drive, but All-Wheel Drive is an available option on the LE, XLE and Limited trims. The FWD gets an EPA estimated 18 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy, and the AWD gets 16 MPG City and 23 MPG hwy. Depending on Trim, the Sienna can hold 7-8 people as a two-wheel drive, and 7 if you get all-wheel drive. Based on seating configurations and how many people are in the vehicle, cargo room in the Sienna varies from over 39 cubic feet up to 150 cubic feet. The base L Trim comes generously appointed with items like Dual Sliding Side Doors, a 60/40 Split and Stow 3rd Row seat, Three-zone air conditioning, and Cruise control. Based on which you select, the higher trims can offer possibilities like a Sport mesh front grille, Power lift gate, and Perforated leather-trimmed seats. Plus, the optional Display Navigation with Entune App Suite is available. It includes a 6.1-inch touch-screen with integrated backup camera display, HD Radio, auxiliary audio jack, hands-free phone capability, and music streaming via Bluetooth. Also, available are apps like Bing, OpenTable, Pandora, and real-time info like traffic, weather, and fuel prices. Another great option is the incredible Dual-View Entertainment Center with 16.4-in. display.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Sienna come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
