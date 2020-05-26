Menu
$21,367

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-814-0002

2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna

5DR LE 8-PASS FWD

2015 Toyota Sienna

5DR LE 8-PASS FWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

$21,367

+ taxes & licensing

  54,925KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5032896
  Stock #: 20351T
  VIN: 5TDKK3DC3FS572162
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars. Only 54,925 Kms! This Toyota Sienna delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Wheels: 17 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks, Wheels w/Silver Accents.*This Toyota Sienna Features the Following Options *Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P235/60R17 AS -inc: temporary spare, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.*The Votes are Counted *KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.*The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Families always have somewhere to go, and the Toyota Sienna can help you keep up. It is a stylish choice designed as much for parents as it is for the kids, as it has a forward-leaning, athletic stance, with aerodynamic and attractive body sculpting. It handles more like a performance car and less like the people movers you might be used to. Available in five models: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited, all share a 3.5L 266hp V6 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic Transmission. All models come standard with Front-wheel drive, but All-Wheel Drive is an available option on the LE, XLE and Limited trims. The FWD gets an EPA estimated 18 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy, and the AWD gets 16 MPG City and 23 MPG hwy. Depending on Trim, the Sienna can hold 7-8 people as a two-wheel drive, and 7 if you get all-wheel drive. Based on seating configurations and how many people are in the vehicle, cargo room in the Sienna varies from over 39 cubic feet up to 150 cubic feet. The base L Trim comes generously appointed with items like Dual Sliding Side Doors, a 60/40 Split and Stow 3rd Row seat, Three-zone air conditioning, and Cruise control. Based on which you select, the higher trims can offer possibilities like a Sport mesh front grille, Power lift gate, and Perforated leather-trimmed seats. Plus, the optional Display Navigation with Entune App Suite is available. It includes a 6.1-inch touch-screen with integrated backup camera display, HD Radio, auxiliary audio jack, hands-free phone capability, and music streaming via Bluetooth. Also, available are apps like Bing, OpenTable, Pandora, and real-time info like traffic, weather, and fuel prices. Another great option is the incredible Dual-View Entertainment Center with 16.4-in. display.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Toyota Sienna come see us at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2. Just minutes away!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

