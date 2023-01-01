Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

150,025 KM

Details Description Features

$29,473

+ tax & licensing
$29,473

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10493706
  2. 10493706
$29,473

+ taxes & licensing

150,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493706
  • Stock #: 23640A
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN8FX035384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,025 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering it's sleek transmission. Wheels: 16 Styled Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire.* This Toyota Tacoma Features the Following Options *Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Solid Axle Rear Suspension, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote keyless entry w/panic button.* This Toyota Tacoma is a Superstar! *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a compact pickup with a solid gold reputation for durability and reliability, the short list of choices will likely land you in one of the many 2015 Toyota Tacoma models. Off-roaders will appreciate the new TRD Pro Series.* Stop By Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

