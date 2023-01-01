2015 Toyota Tacoma

$29,473 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 0 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493706

10493706 Stock #: 23640A

23640A VIN: 5TFMU4FN8FX035384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,025 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.