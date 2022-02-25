Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

114,970 KM

Details Description Features

$31,568

+ tax & licensing
$31,568

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto

2015 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Access Cab V6 Auto

Location

114,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8293971
  • Stock #: 22124A
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN3FX136964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 114,970 KM

Vehicle Description

ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Styled Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Reverse Opening Rear Doors.* The Votes are Counted *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a compact pickup with a solid gold reputation for durability and reliability, the short list of choices will likely land you in one of the many 2015 Toyota Tacoma models. Off-roaders will appreciate the new TRD Pro Series.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

