2015 Toyota Tacoma

$31,568 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 9 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8293971

8293971 Stock #: 22124A

22124A VIN: 5TFUU4EN3FX136964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 114,970 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.