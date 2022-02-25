$31,568+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2015 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Access Cab V6 Auto
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$31,568
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8293971
- Stock #: 22124A
- VIN: 5TFUU4EN3FX136964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 114,970 KM
Vehicle Description
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Styled Steel, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter.*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires: P245/75R16 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Sliding Rear Window, Single exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Reverse Opening Rear Doors.* The Votes are Counted *ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for a compact pickup with a solid gold reputation for durability and reliability, the short list of choices will likely land you in one of the many 2015 Toyota Tacoma models. Off-roaders will appreciate the new TRD Pro Series.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to make this car yours today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
