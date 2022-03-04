Menu
2015 Toyota Tundra

117,620 KM

Details Description Features

$34,879

+ tax & licensing
$34,879

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR

2015 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$34,879

+ taxes & licensing

117,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8469627
  Stock #: UP3208C
  VIN: 5TFUY5F14FX425633

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,620 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Tundra today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

