$34,879+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2015 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146 5.7L SR
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$34,879
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8469627
- Stock #: UP3208C
- VIN: 5TFUY5F14FX425633
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,620 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. This Toyota Tundra boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Styled Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Toyota Tundra Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Toyota Tundra is a Superstar! *KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a trustworthy Tundra today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
