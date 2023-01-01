$23,469+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2015 Volkswagen Eos
2dr Conv Wolfsburg Edition
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$23,469
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10521504
- Stock #: UP3730A
- VIN: WVWFD8AHXFV002111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Titan Black/Corn Silk
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # UP3730A
- Mileage 103,595 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Eos delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Vicenza Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.*This Volkswagen Eos Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: DSG paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Volkswagen Eos!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From North Bay Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.