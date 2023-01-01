Menu
2015 Volkswagen Eos

103,595 KM

Details Description Features

$23,469

+ tax & licensing
$23,469

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2015 Volkswagen Eos

2015 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Conv Wolfsburg Edition

2015 Volkswagen Eos

2dr Conv Wolfsburg Edition

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$23,469

+ taxes & licensing

103,595KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10521504
  Stock #: UP3730A
  VIN: WVWFD8AHXFV002111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Titan Black/Corn Silk
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # UP3730A
  • Mileage 103,595 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Eos delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Vicenza Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces.*This Volkswagen Eos Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: DSG paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Volkswagen Eos!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

