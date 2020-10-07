Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

86,700 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
LT Auto ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS!!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto ALLOYS, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS!!

Location

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

86,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6102534
  Stock #: 201114
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM0G7238948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201114
  • Mileage 86,700 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAM, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, 16" ALLOYS, A/C, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

