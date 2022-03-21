Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

85,131 KM

Details Description Features

$18,595

+ tax & licensing
$18,595

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 220769A
  • Mileage 85,131 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET TRAX LT AWD(ALL WHEEL DRIVE) AUTO TRANS AIR COND  POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS, MIRRORS CRUISE CONTROL  KEYLESS ENTRY WITHREMOTE STARTAM/FM/XM AUDIO WITH TOUCH SCREEN AND BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE PHONE SYSTEM REARVIEW CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS LOCAL TRADE VERY LOW 85,131 KMS COLOUR SPORTY BLACKACCIDENT FREE CARFAX VERIFIED    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

