Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats! Its aggressive styling and brawny drivetrain make this Dodge Durango stand apart from its competitors, while the abundant passenger space and numerous features mean your family will be well taken care of. This 2016 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 91,261 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Durango's trim level is R/T. This powerful Durango R/T is packed with features to improve both comfort and performance. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, black headlight bezels, dual exhaust, HID headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT5GC373049 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o
