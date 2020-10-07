Menu
2016 Dodge Durango

91,261 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2016 Dodge Durango

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2016 Dodge Durango

R/T - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6003099
  • Stock #: 21024A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT5GC373049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats! Its aggressive styling and brawny drivetrain make this Dodge Durango stand apart from its competitors, while the abundant passenger space and numerous features mean your family will be well taken care of. This 2016 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in North Bay. This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 91,261 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Durango's trim level is R/T. This powerful Durango R/T is packed with features to improve both comfort and performance. It comes with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Alpine 9-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, black headlight bezels, dual exhaust, HID headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCT5GC373049 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.northbaychryslerdealer.com/financing/application.htm All in price - No hidden fees or charges! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

