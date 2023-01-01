$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT/LIMITED
119,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 119,200 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG9GT187782.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
