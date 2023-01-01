2016 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10463349

10463349 Stock #: GT187782

GT187782 VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT187782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.