2016 Dodge Journey

119,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT/LIMITED

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10463349
  Stock #: GT187782
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG9GT187782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Versatile, efficient, and stylish, this Dodge Journey has a lot to offer. This 2016 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 119,200 kms. It's pitch black clearcoat in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is SXT. This Dodge Journey SXT is a nice blend of features and value. It comes with dual-zone climate control with air conditioning, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, fog lamps, an overhead console, touring suspension, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen radio with an aux jack and a remote USB port, power windows, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG9GT187782.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

