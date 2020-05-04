2016 Ford Edge

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5
855-999-5231
+ taxes & licensing
Just in off lease. This fully loaded Edge is equipped with, canadian touring package, cold weather package, heated/cooled sweats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, voice activated Navigation, blind spot monitoring system and much more. Thank you for considering George Stockfish Ford Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5