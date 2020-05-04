Menu
2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,604KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942899
  • Stock #: A0828
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K85GBC46761
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Just in off lease. This fully loaded Edge is equipped with, canadian touring package, cold weather package, heated/cooled sweats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, voice activated Navigation, blind spot monitoring system and much more. Thank you for considering George Stockfish Ford Sales.

Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Safety Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

