2016 Ford Edge

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,388

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

4DR Sel AWD

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8671463
  • Stock #: 22314A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93GBC43951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 67,000 Miles! This Ford Edge delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer.* This Ford Edge Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

