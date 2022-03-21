$24,388+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2016 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
- Listing ID: 8671463
- Stock #: 22314A
- VIN: 2FMPK4J93GBC43951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 67,000 Miles! This Ford Edge delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Trip Computer.* This Ford Edge Features the Following Options *Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Stop by North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Vehicle Features
