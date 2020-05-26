Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.