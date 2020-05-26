+ taxes & licensing
705-814-0002
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-814-0002
+ taxes & licensing
ONLY 42,236 Kms. Come see this 2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT FX-4 while we still have it in stock!*This Ford F-150 Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Ford F-150!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2