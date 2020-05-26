Menu
$32,596

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-814-0002

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT FX-4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT FX-4

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

Contact Seller

$32,596

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,236KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5032830
  • Stock #: 20222A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8GFC69933
Exterior Colour
"
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

ONLY 42,236 Kms. Come see this 2016 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT FX-4 while we still have it in stock!*This Ford F-150 Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 to claim your Ford F-150!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

