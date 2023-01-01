$15,638+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-474-9991
2016 Ford Focus
5DR HB SE
Location
North Bay Toyota
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
705-474-9991
$15,638
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10197129
- Stock #: 23499B
- VIN: 1FADP3K29GL333406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,319 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 69,319 Miles! This Ford Focus delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Ford Focus Comes Equipped with These Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD Display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 Smart Charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
