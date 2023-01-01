Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Focus

69,319 KM

Details Description Features

$15,638

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,638

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

5DR HB SE

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

  1. 10197129
  2. 10197129
Contact Seller

$15,638

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10197129
  • Stock #: 23499B
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29GL333406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,319 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 69,319 Miles! This Ford Focus delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.*This Ford Focus Comes Equipped with These Options *Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD Display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 Smart Charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Bay Toyota

2022 Chevrolet Trail...
 35,000 KM
$32,658 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Limi...
 68,672 KM
$44,376 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus 5DR ...
 69,319 KM
$15,638 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from North Bay Toyota
E-Commerce

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email North Bay Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

Call Dealer

705-474-XXXX

(click to show)

705-474-9991

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory