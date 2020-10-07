Menu
2016 Ford Transit

170,234 KM

Details Features

$11,630

+ tax & licensing
$11,630

+ taxes & licensing

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

855-999-5231

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

Contact Seller

$11,630

+ taxes & licensing

170,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6168549
  • Stock #: A1016
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YM7GKA30483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Ugly
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A1016
  • Mileage 170,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Front Cloth Headliner
Tires: 235/65R16 AS BSW
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Black Hubcaps
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Dual Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front passenger seats and driver-side armrest Driver & Front Passenger-Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

George Stockfish Ford Sales Ltd.

11 Hwy 17, North Bay, ON P1B 8J5

855-999-5231

