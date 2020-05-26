Menu
$38,395

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-814-0002

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-814-0002

$38,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,352KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5032827
  • Stock #: 20408A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG371137
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum.* This GMC Sierra 1500 Features the Following Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, Transfer case, 4WD, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to North Bay Toyota located at 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2 can get you a dependable Sierra 1500 today!*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Toyota

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

