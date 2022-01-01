Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

97,205 KM

$38,769

+ tax & licensing
$38,769

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Toyota

705-474-9991

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

North Bay Toyota

640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

705-474-9991

$38,769

+ taxes & licensing

97,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8076889
  • Stock #: 21761A
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2GG367435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21761A
  • Mileage 97,205 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, Transfer case, 4WD, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

