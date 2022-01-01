2016 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
640 Mckeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal home remote, Transfer case, 4WD, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at North Bay Toyota, 640 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2.*Available At:*North Bay Toyota 640 McKeown Ave., North Bay, ON
