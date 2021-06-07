2016 GMC Sierra

+ taxes & licensing
Clean Carfax! Features Include: 5.3L V8, Multi-Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Adjustable Pedals, Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Back-Up Camera, Navigation from Telematics. Financing available up to 72 months OAC! Call one of our sales reps at 705-476-7600 to book your test drive today.*Options:*ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Fog Lamps, Security System, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tow Hitch, MP3 Player, CD Player, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Telematics, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Climate Control, WiFi Hotspot, Adjustable Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, A/C, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Windows, Passenger Vanity Mirror, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Privacy Glass, Floor Mats, Stability Control, ABS, Satellite Radio, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Seat Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Split Bench Seat, HD Radio, Four Wheel Drive, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Traction Control, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Power Driver Seat, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Door Locks, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Navigation from Telematics, Driver Air Bag, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription, Requires Subscription*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*North Bay Mazda is conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
