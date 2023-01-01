Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, HondaLink, Blind Spot Monitoring, Dual Zone Climate Control

The 2016 Honda CR-V separates itself from its competitors with exceptional fuel economy, adult-sized room in both seating rows, more cargo capacity, and an appealing roster of tech and safety features. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 149,754 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-Vs trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.

2016 Honda CR-V

149,754 KM

Details Description

$19,025

+ tax & licensing
EX

EX

Location

EX

Location

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

888-513-5338

$19,025

+ taxes & licensing

149,754KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H50GH125449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, All-Wheel Drive, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, HondaLink, Blind Spot Monitoring, Dual Zone Climate Control

The 2016 Honda CR-V separates itself from its competitors with exceptional fuel economy, adult-sized room in both seating rows, more cargo capacity, and an appealing roster of tech and safety features. This 2016 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in North Bay.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 149,754 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The mid-range EX has many functional upgrades including a power moonroof, Lanewatch blind spot display, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, and many others. The EX includes all the features from the SE including all-wheel drive, Bluetooth, 17-inch alloy wheels, 6 speaker stereo, LED running lights and many others.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.subaruofnorthbay.ca/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

Subaru of North Bay has been proudly serving customers in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, New Liskeard, Cobalt, Haileybury, Kirkland Lake and surrounding areas since 1987. Whether you choose to visit in person or shop online, you'll find a huge selection of new 2022-2023 Subaru models as well as certified used vehicles of all makes and models.
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in North Bay. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Subaru of North Bay

Subaru of North Bay

600 McKeown Ave, North Bay, ON P1B 7M2

$19,025

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of North Bay

888-513-5338

2016 Honda CR-V